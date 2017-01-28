A man is dead after a shooting in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver Police were called to the Savoy Pub and Hotel on East Hastings Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday, on a report that shots had been fired.

According to a resident living in the hotel, the building was evacuated after someone called 911 when they heard gunshots.

Officers armed with rifles and tactical gear clear a room on the third floor of the Savoy Hotel. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

When police arrived, they found a man in his 50's suffering from gunshot wounds. According to the VPD, he was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers were seen taking one man into custody from inside the hotel after emergency response team members searched the building.

No word if any other suspects have been arrested. Vancouver Police continue to investigate.