A man RCMP believe to be connected with a Calgary homicide investigation has died following a police standoff in Revelstoke, B.C.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Revelstoke RCMP pulled over a vehicle belonging to Mohammadali Darabi, 32, who was wanted for questioning in regards to the death of his roommate.

According to Calgary police, Darabi's roommate, a man in his late 20s, was found dead on Sunday in a Calgary home by a family member.

Police said Darabi left the home on Sunday and was seen driving a silver 2006 Toyota Corolla.

Mohammadali Darabi, of #yyc, is sought in connection with the death of his roommate found deceased Sunday afternoon https://t.co/yxszRAcEiY pic.twitter.com/yYwlpkYDUZ — @CalgaryPolice

RCMP said they tactically stopped the car and driver matching the description of the person of interest in the case, who was considered armed and dangerous.

A three-block perimeter was set up around the car, and police spent five hours trying to communicate with the driver, who they said was unresponsive.

Officers eventually approached the car and found the man alone, suffering from unknown injuries.

The man died on scene due to his injuries.

The B.C. Independent Investigations Office has been called to investigate the case, and the B.C. Coroner has been contacted to identify the man, and determine the cause of death.

RCMP said they will continue to liaise with the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit.

Calgary police said an autopsy was performed on the victim Tuesday, and will be identified as soon as they have informed next of kin.