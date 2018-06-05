Construction worker crushed by truck in fatal North Vancouver accident

Police are investigating a fatal construction accident in North Vancouver Tuesday morning. The incident happened at a construction site near Handsworth Road and Timberline Place at about 10:30.

According to RCMP, a 24-year-old man was working near a dump truck when he was knocked down and crushed by the truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a Vancouver resident, but police have not yet released his name.

The North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is investigating. Collision analysis specialists were also on site, along with WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service.