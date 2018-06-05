Skip to Main Content
Construction worker crushed by truck in fatal North Vancouver accident

Construction worker crushed by truck in fatal North Vancouver accident

RCMP say a 24-year-old man was working near a dump truck when he was knocked down and killed. Police are investigating.

Police are investigating the 24-year-old man's death

Police and WorkSafeBC are investigating after a man was killed at a North Vancouver construction site. (Fred Gagnon/CBC)

Police are investigating a fatal construction accident in North Vancouver Tuesday morning. The incident happened at a construction site near Handsworth Road and Timberline Place at about 10:30.

According to RCMP, a 24-year-old man was working near a dump truck when he was knocked down and crushed by the truck. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a Vancouver resident, but police have not yet released his name.

The North Vancouver RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is investigating. Collision analysis specialists were also on site, along with WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service.

