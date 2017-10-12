A man is dead after falling 20 storeys from a construction crane outside the UBC Student Recreation Centre sometime overnight.

University RCMP Sgt. Drew Grainger said the body was discovered at the side of the building by a janitor around 5:30 a.m. PT.

"This male had obviously sustained some significant trauma," said Grainger.

"We don't know if it's a student or a worker, but it looks to be a very unfortunate accident."

A janitor found the body at the side of the UBC Student Recreation Centre early this morning. (Megan Batchelor/UBC)

Grainger said the area around the construction crane is "wide open" all hours of the day and night as part of a transit hub that sees a high volume of foot and vehicle traffic.

Police have talked to several witnesses but do not know how the incident unfolded. Grainger said there doesn't appear to be any useful security camera footage of the location.

The area surrounding the fatality was behind police tape this morning and traffic was being diverted around the area of Westbrook Mall and Student Union Boulevard.

The victim has not been identified.