A head-on collision between two vehicles on Whatcom Road in Abbotsford, B.C, Friday night has killed one man and left another in hospital.

Police say the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. PT near the intersection with Lower Sumas Mountain.

In a written statement, Sgt. Judy Bird said a 21-year-old male driver was travelling southbound in a Dodge Charger when he hit the 33-year-old male driver of a Chevrolet Cavalier.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, Bird said, but the 33-year-old man in the Cavalier died of his injuries overnight.

The 21-year-old is still being treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Detectives are still investigating the crash. Whatcom Road was closed until about 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

They're asking anyone with information to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.