B.C. RCMP say a 33-year-old man has died after being swept up in an avalanche in the Callaghan Valley near Whistler.

Police say a report came to them around 12 p.m. PT Saturday about the slide, which happened near Hanging Lake.

The Callaghan Valley is a popular area for backcountry skiing, and police say the victim was with a group of 14 skiers at the time of the avalanche.

Around 4 p.m., RCMP along with Whistler Search and Rescue were able to remove his body.

Police say his next of kin have been advised of the tragedy and the B.C. Coroners Service is now investigating.

The death comes after North Shore Rescue and bystanders successfully rescued another skier from another slide on Hollyburn Mountain near North Vancouver on the same day.

Avalanche Canada says on its website that the avalanche risk in these areas is currently considerable.

"Two incidents Saturday remind us that a potentially dangerous storm/wind slab remains sensitive to human triggering," it said in a post.

"Caution and restraint is urged at this time."