A man has been charged with manslaughter following a house fire in Surrey.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to investigate the scene after a dead man was discovered inside the charred home on Thursday.

Robert Jones, 32, was charged Friday after IHIT determined the victim had died under suspicious circumstances, and that the cause of the fire was also suspicious.

Fire crews were called to the fire on the 12300 block of 112A Street just before 12:20 a.m. PT Thursday.

Crews rescued one woman from the house and another man escaped unharmed.

IHIT has not released the name of the victim, but said it is believed that they were known to Jones.