Seven years after Manbir Kajla was shot dead on his wedding day while his new wife watched in horror, a man has been arrested and charged with murder.

Samandeep Singh Gill, a 30-year-old Surrey resident, was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the attack on Kajla and his wife, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday.

Kajla was 30 years old when he was killed on April 27, 2011. He had just been married that morning and was driving with his new wife, Pavan Sanghera Kajla, when their Lexus collided with an SUV on 128 Street near 68 Avenue in Surrey.

Investigators say Kajla got out of his vehicle and was shot as he approached the SUV. He died in hospital of multiple gunshot wounds.

The other driver fled the scene in the SUV.

Manbir Singh Kajla was shot dead on his wedding day in 2011. (RCMP)

RCMP Supt. Ward Lymburner called the shooting a "random act of violence," and said the years since Kajla's death have been rough on his family.

"I hope news of the charges brings some semblance of peace, especially given the truly devastating way the life-changing day unfolded," Lymburner told reporters.

Kajla, right, was gunned down after a traffic accident, while his new wife, Pavan Sanghera Kajla, looked on. (Facebook)

Kajla's family issued a statement Monday expressing thanks to homicide investigators for their work on the case.

"We have waited seven long years for this moment and we are relieved that closure is in sight," the family said.

"Only we know the unimaginable grief that our family has been going through and the toll it has taken on every family member. What we have been going through is something that no family should ever have to go through."

Family members described Kajla as a selfless brother and friend, and a "fun-loving person who is missed deeply every day."

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call IHIT.