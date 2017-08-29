New Westminster police have arrested a man in connection with the overdose death of a 13-year-old girl.

Police say two teens bought MDMA from a street level drug dealer at the 22nd Skytrain Station in New Westminster on July 15, 2017.

The teens were returning home to Port Coquitlam when the 13-year-old went into medical distress and later died at Royal Columbian Hospital.

Toxicology results indicate the teen, whose name hasn't been released, died of a lethal overdose of MDMA.

New Westminster Police have submitted a report to Crown Counsel recommending the suspect be charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

"Our Street Crime Unit has been responsible for conducting a strong investigation and I believe they should be commended for their efforts," said Insp. Todd Matsumoto,

"It can be particularly challenging and heartbreaking when you're working on a case where the victim is a young person."

In May, a 16 year old New Westminster girl died from an MDMA overdose.