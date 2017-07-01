Abbotsford, B.C. police say a 33-year-old man is facing multiple criminal charges after trying to evade officers following an incident in which an officer was dragged by a car.

Police said the incident occurred after a routine traffic stop Saturday morning.

Police stopped the driver of a red Nissan Sentra just after 8 a.m. PT Saturday morning near the intersection of Bevan Avenue and Ware Street.

'Short, physical altercation'

"The driver sped off, dragging the officer for approximately one block," said Abbotsford police in a release.

The officer was able to climb outside the vehicle that was dragging him, police said, adding a "short, physical altercation" occurred before the officer jumped out of the vehicle.

Police say the driver then drove off. A pursuit lasted about eight blocks before police stopped the chase.

About an hour after the altercation , officers from Abbotsford along with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service and RCMP Fraser Valley Traffic Service found the vehicle on Number 3 Road near Yarrow B.C.

A male pulled over and surrendered, police said. The suspect faces several charges, including flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, assault of a police officer and driving while prohibited.

Police say they're still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 604-859- 5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.