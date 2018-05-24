Portable washrooms, water provided for stuck drivers after fuel truck crash closes Malahat

Road crews are handing out water and setting up portable toilets for people who are stuck in traffic due to the closure of the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island.

The highway was closed in both directions just north of Victoria after a fuel tanker rolled over Thursday morning. It's not expected to re-open until 4 a.m. PT.

The long closure has thrown a wrench in travel plans for the roughly 25,000 vehicles that travel the highway each day.

"If there is an accident, we are all stuck," said Ashley Richter, one of many people waiting hours to get on the Brentwood Bay ferry as an alternative route.

"We all have kids over there and we are trying to get home to them."

Spill creates 'hot zone'

The truck overturned in Goldstream Provincial Park after it collided with a passenger van. An undetermined amount of furnace oil was reported to be leaking into the ditch, the Ministry of Environment said.

RCMP say hazmat crews were able to contain the spill. But ministry officials say the area has been designated as a "hot zone", which means it's not safe unless people are wearing personal protective equipment.

In addition to the furnace oil, the truck was also carrying gasoline and diesel, but officials say the gasoline and diesel did not leak.

Police say two people were transported to hospital as a result of the collision. B.C. Emergency Health services says one person was in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Highway closed, detour in place

DriveBC says a detour is in place via Finlayson Arm Road and Millstream Road in both directions, although the alternating traffic and a pilot vehicle means heavy congestion is expected.

Another detour for northbound and southbound traffic is available by Highway 14 and Highway 18, but it's estimated to take three hours between Duncan and Langford.

BC Ferries has added three extra sailings on the Brentwood Bay ferry this evening, but officials say the line is so long, those sailings may only accommodate vehicles that are already in line.

A detour route is also available via Salt Spring Island by taking the Swartz Bay to Fulford Harbour and Vesuvius to Crofton routes.

The Pacific Marine Circle Route through Sooke, Port Renfrew and Lake Cowichan is also an option, but will take drivers an estimated three hours, and traffic is reportedly heavy.

The traffic chaos has some people again calling for better alternatives to link Victoria with the rest of Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Transportation says a 2007 review looked at building a bridge to connect Brentwood Bay to Mill Bay, but would have cost upwards of $1 billion.

Instead, it says the focus remains on better aligning and expanding the existing Malahat highway to four lanes.

The next section of four-lane road is scheduled to be finished later this summer.