Long-weekend relief for Malahat travellers as additional highway lane opens

Travellers along the Malahat Highway will have an extra lane to use, just in time for the long-weekend rush.

Crews have excavated rock to widen the narrow section of Highway 1 and have re-established a second lane northbound through the Malahat village, which will remain open for weekends throughout the summer, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

"Not only will the lane be open, we'll also make sure that there's no work happening so people aren't inclined to look around and slow down as a result of the work," said regional deputy director Janelle Erwin.

Good news <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyjtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyjtraffic</a>! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Malahat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Malahat</a> is now running two lanes northbound after crews made good progress excavating rock to widen highway. The additional lane will stay open for the long weekend through to Tuesday (and open Fri afternoons to Sun evenings for rest of summer). <a href="https://t.co/H8u9qd3Vgj">pic.twitter.com/H8u9qd3Vgj</a> —@TranBC

For the remainder of the summer, the additional northbound lane will be open from Friday afternoons through Sunday evenings on non-holiday weekends, and through to Monday evenings on holidays, Erwin said.

"We'll still have that northbound lane closed outside of those peak periods ... so the contractor can complete the work in time for the end of the summer."

Even with the additional lane, Erwin advises drivers to plan ahead and allow for extra time as traffic will still be heavy through the area.

