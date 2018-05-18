Skip to Main Content
Long-weekend relief for Malahat travellers as additional highway lane opens

Notifications

Long-weekend relief for Malahat travellers as additional highway lane opens

A second lane northbound through the Malahat Village has been re-established, which will remain open for weekends throughout the summer, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Crews have opened a second northbound lane along Hwy 1, construction will stop during peak weekend traffic

CBC News ·
A second lane northbound through Malahat Village will be open during weekends for the rest of the summer. (@AprilCHEK/Twitter)

Travellers along the Malahat Highway will have an extra lane to use, just in time for the long-weekend rush.

Crews have excavated rock to widen the narrow section of Highway 1 and have re-established a second lane northbound through the Malahat village, which will remain open for weekends throughout the summer, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

"Not only will the lane be open, we'll also make sure that there's no work happening so people aren't inclined to look around and slow down as a result of the work," said regional deputy director Janelle Erwin.

For the remainder of the summer, the additional northbound lane will be open from Friday afternoons through Sunday evenings on non-holiday weekends, and through to Monday evenings on holidays, Erwin said.

"We'll still have that northbound lane closed outside of those peak periods ... so the contractor can complete the work in time for the end of the summer."

Even with the additional lane, Erwin advises drivers to plan ahead and allow for extra time as traffic will still be heavy through the area.

With files from All Points West

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us