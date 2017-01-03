Making your home more energy efficient doesn't have to be expensive — there are small things everyone can do, and a number of incentives to take advantage of, all while keeping your home warm and cozy during the winter months.

That's according to Glenys Verhulst, communications coordinator with City Green Solutions, a B.C. non-profit organization that offers energy efficiency training and assessments.

"Energy savings do make a difference and do pay you back over time with energy savings, and enjoying being in your home at the right temperature [while] also reducing your impact on the environment," Verhulst said.

Verhulst joined host Gregor Craigie on On the Island to share some tips on increasing the energy efficiency of one's home without hurting the wallet.

Let warmth in, keep cold out

For those who want to reduce their energy bills even in winter, simply opening the curtains to let the sunshine in can help bring some heat into the home, Verhulst said. Putting plastic film on windows can also act as an insulator, keeping warm air in and cold air out.

For those who have fireplaces, make sure the damper — the plate that controls the flow of air — is closed when the fireplace is not in use, Verhulst said.

Verhulst also recommended making sure there are no gaps in the 'building envelope' where cold air may seep in — such as through worn weatherstripping on doors and windows.

Cut down on heating costs

"[The] overall biggest chunk goes to space heating, and the next biggest chunk to water heating," Verhulst said on the amount of energy used in the home.

The province of B.C. offers a program in which households can access rebates of up to $1,700 when upgrading from oil heating to an air source heat pump. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

She said buying faucet aerators and more efficient showerheads is fairly inexpensive and saves both water and hot water heating costs — which can save a person a lot of money.

Take advantages of rebates, incentives

Verhulst said BC Hydro and Fortis B.C. offer a number of rebate and incentive programs.

The Energy Conservation Assistance Program offered by both companies is offered to lower-income households.

Those who qualify receive a free energy-efficiency evaluation of their homes, and the installation of products such as energy-saving light bulbs, faucet aerators, water-efficient showerheads and exterior door weatherstripping.

Verhulst said Fortis B.C.'s Switch 'n' Shrink offer allows those who convert from oil, wood or propane central heating systems to natural gas to apply for a $1,000 rebate.

With files from On the Island and Gavin Fisher