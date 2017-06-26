The B.C. Supreme Court has granted an injunction against the residents of the so-called "Ten Year Tent City" on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, ordering about 50 homeless campers to leave the site by noon on Wednesday.

The injunction was granted to Lu'ma Native Housing, a group that holds a lease on the property from the City of Vancouver.

The city had previously sought a similar injunction to remove the campers, which was denied in May.

Lu'ma issued a trespass notice to the campers earlier in June, but many campers still remain on the site.

Judge struck by 'hopelessness' of case

In his judgment, Justice Joel Groves expressed frustration at his lack of ability to do anything about the homelessness problem within the confines of his role as a judge.

He said he identified with the campers but noted that he was required to grant the injunction because the case met the legal tests for granting an injunction.

"I can't help but reflect on the hopelessness and repetitiveness of the case before the court today," Groves said.

"The housing crisis and homelessness requires a long-term solution that as a judge I cannot do and cannot address, unfortunately."

Tent cities safer than street, advocates say

The tent city was established in April by homelessness advocates in response to the city's housing crisis. The "Ten Year Tent City" moniker refers to a previous encampment on the same site in 2007.

A release from the Alliance Against Displacement says the tent city is a safer alternative to street homelessness.

"Residents of the tent city have [told us] they feel safer living in a group with people looking out for them," it said in a statement.

Lu'ma intends to build a 26-unit building on the site for low-income Indigenous tenants.

With files from Tina Lovgreen.