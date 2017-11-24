Three men have been arrested and charged with stealing a "large amount" of mail in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP were called about someone allegedly stealing mail in the Morgan Creek area at 3:45 a.m. PT on Wednesday, according to a statement.

Responding officers found a minivan parked near Rosemary Heights Crescent and Rosemary Heights Drive.

Three men were inside, along with the mail. The suspects, who are all Surrey residents known to police, were arrested.

Craig Davies, 35, Jordan Wardstrom, 22, and Jamie Timbs, 41, have all been charged with theft of mail.

Wardstrom is facing an additional charge of possession of stolen property over $5,000.

RCMP said mail theft usually leads to more serious crimes.

"Mail theft is usually the start of identity theft which leads to impersonation," Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement, adding that mail theft usually spikes in the winter.

Davies, Wardstrom and Timbs remain in custody.