Mahershala Ali became the first Muslim actor to win an Oscar Sunday night — a win one local artist says cements his place as a role model for Muslims in the arts.

Aslam Bulbulia, an artist who works with marginalized artists to develop their skills through his organization Awethu Art, says Ali's win is an important milestone.

"I was blown away. What a cool guy, right?" Bulbulia told On The Coast guest host Gloria Macarenko of watching Ali receive his award.

"His humility, the way he dealt with that moment was amazing. I think he represents so much of what we strive for when we look to artists as role models. He embodies all of that."

Ali won his best supporting actor award for Moonlight, the coming-of-age drama that won best picture.

Bulbulia says the impact of a Muslim winning the award could be felt for years to come. He says Muslim artists he knows around the world are celebrating and it could open doors in Hollywood for others like him.

"Places that you wouldn't even think would be affected by one man's performance in one movie, but yet, they are, and profoundly so," he said.

Bulbulia thinks that after the 2016 Oscars were widely criticized for being #OscarsSoWhite, Hollywood has gotten a message about diversity.

"We can't tell what the long-term impacts are going to be, but at least the conversation has begun," he said.

"We're seeing the first positive results of that, and I hope it's not the last. I sincerely believe it's not going to be the last."

Bulbulia says other art forms, not just film, are becoming more open to diversity and so are audiences.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast

