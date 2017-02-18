A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Powell River, B.C. on Saturday morning.

No damage has been reported and a tsunami is not expected.

The tremor hit 139 kilometres from the Sunshine Coast city around 6:40 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.

The agency said the tremor was felt in Port Alberni, Gibsons and other cities in the region.

The USGS rated the magnitude at 4.0, and said it was triggered a little more than 17 kilometres underground.