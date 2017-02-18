A 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck northeast of Powell River, B.C. on Saturday morning.

Earthquake seismologist Honn Kao with Natural Resources Canada said the quake was originally assessed at 4.2, but was later downgraded.

"It is important for everybody to know is that this particular location has had [an] earthquake before, and the occurrence of this particular event is not a particular surprise to us," Kao said.

He said the earthquake was not expected to have caused any damage,and a tsunami was also not expected.

"I don't think we should feel any panic about the occurrence of this event," he said.

The tremor hit 139 kilometres from the Sunshine Coast city around 6:40 a.m PT, according to Earthquakes Canada.

Kao said the tremor was felt in Port Alberni, Gibsons and other cities in the region.

"It actually awakened quite a number of local residents," said Koa, adding it was felt as far as Metro Vancouver.

The USGS said it was triggered a little more than 17 kilometres underground.