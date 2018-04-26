Skip to Main Content
Vancouver 'N' driver has McLaren impounded after speeding through playground zone

The driver also faces a $368 fine after clocking more than 70 km/h in a 30 km/h area.

CBC News ·
The Maclaren, complete with green "N" sticker on the bumper, was towed away after it was pulled over this week. Vancouver police say it's been impounded for a week. (VPD Traffic Unit/Twitter)

An "N" driver who flew through a playground zone at more than double the speed limit has had their high-end McLaren impounded for a week.

Vancouver police caught the driver speeding past the park at more than 70 km/h — way over the 30 km/h limit.

The motorist, who hasn't been named as they haven't been charged, was fined $368 for excessive speeding.

Their burnt-orange McLaren was towed away and impounded for seven days.

The police department's traffic unit tweeted a photo of the car on Wednesday as a reminder to slow down.

Last summer, a 22-year-old driver was charged with excessive speeding after allegedly driving a Ferrari at 150 km/h over the speed limit on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Police say Yihao Wang was clocked going 210 km/h northbound on the bridge on July 4, 2017.

