A large pavement milling machine sprang loose in North Vancouver Wednesday night, nearly crashing into an apartment building.

Road crews were resurfacing a section of the Trans-Canada Highway, when according to witnesses a truck exiting onto Lonsdale Avenue at 25th Street lost control of a milling machine to which it was attached at around 11:30 p.m. PT.

The large machine jumped a curb, collided with a pole, caused a street light to crash down, and then mounted the sidewalk before crashing into a tree, missing a three storey apartment building by inches.

Firefighters say the vehicle travelled across Lonsdale Avenue, stopping just short of the apartment building. (Cory Correia/CBC News)

Residents said they heard a huge bang and rushed to see the large machinery outside their windows.

"If it hit the building it could have actually collapsed, luckily the tree was in the way so nothing serious happened to the building, or to anyone," said building resident, Mahsa Taheri.

"It was a pretty scary experience. And thank God everyone is okay, and that's the important thing, right?" said building resident, Kasey Rogers. "A tree saved our life basically."

The crash shut down parts of Lonsdale Avenue for several hours in both directions as crews removed the vehicle and fallen branches from a downed tree.

North Vancouver City firefighters said no one was injured.