New funding totalling $60 has been announced for improvements to Highway 1 on Vancouver's North Shore.

The work will include new connecting lanes to Mount Seymour Parkway and Mountain Highway, and a new two-lane bridge on each side of the existing bridge across Lynn Creek.

All three levels of government are pitching in, with $20 million each coming from the federal government, the province and the District of North Vancouver.

In a press release, District of North Vancouver Mayor Richard Walton said the project will make it easier to travel east and west across the lower North Shore.

"We are very pleased that an agreement has been reached to commence this work and separate to a larger degree local and highway traffic," Walton said in the release.

According to the release, the project is expected to be finished by spring 2021.