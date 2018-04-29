In historic music circles, B.C. known for its lutemakers

There are only a handful of lute makers in Canada — and four reside in British Columbia.

Grant Tomlinson and Travis Carey are two of them, and they work side-by-side in a Vancouver workshop.

Tomlinson, who has been making lutes full-time for the last 30 years, says the instrument has fallen out of popularity since the 1500s.

"Other instruments kind of took over from the lute, like the harpsichord," said Tomlinson during CBC North by Northwest's series Inside the Craft.

You could play more complex music with a keyboard."

Nevertheless, Tomlinson has built lutes for many famous contemporary lutenists around the globe including Paul O'Dette, Jacob Heringman and Robert Barto.

What is a lute?

A lute is a stringed pear-shaped instrument. Similar to a guitar, it has a neck and frets, but the peg box — where the instrument is tuned — is bent back at a near-90-degree angle.

"It also has a decorative design in the sound hole," said Tomlinson.

Unlike guitars, which simply have a hole under the strings, a lute has an intricate design covering the hole, often based on the Star of David.

Tomlinson described the lute as an intimate instrument, to be played in a small setting.

Towards the end of the Renaissance, musicians started playing for much larger audiences, and the lute wasn't able to fill a concert hall with its sound.

The invention of the lute is shrouded in mystery, said Tomlinson, but the instrument probably began as a hollowed out gourd with strings stretched across it. For this reason, lute bodies today still have a rounded shape.

Tomlinson first fell in love with the instrument in 1975 when he was introduced to it by Vancouver lutenist, lutemaker and lute historian Ray Nurse.

Nurse taught Tomlinson the craft of lutemaking and they remain in contact to this day.

