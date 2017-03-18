It's been a year since Burnaby's Bill Thompson helped launch an art gallery that explored, as he puts it, "the fragility and instability of our seemingly certain reality."

The artists involved dubbed the event Luminescence. They weren't sure how much public interest there would be — but it proved to be an instant hit.

"We had a lineup outside that [went around the block]," Thompson told CBC's Jennifer Chen. "We estimated perhaps up to 2,500 people were in the line!"

A sequel seemed an inevitability for the blockbuster exhibition. Now, the bright lights are back in Luminescence II — and they're hitting Deer Lake Gallery just in time for the spring equinox.

This piece by Ross Hayduk is composed of upcycled metals into a vertical sci-fi tower. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

Luminescence

The event features work from over 25 artists, and themes explore the fragility of reality, human reliance on technology, and the power of light.

The showcase opens on the spring equinox, a celestial celebration of light that the events organizers say transcends cultures.

The Deer Lake Gallery is inside an old residential home, and there's art in every room — even the bathroom. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

Ben Cooper and Stuart Ward are duo known as Hfour, and they're showcasing their structural piece All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace.

"[The piece features] two monitors that have a kaleidiscope affect around them. We built mirror boxes that are angled slightly out so when you look into them, you see two different worlds of video," he said.

Ben Cooper and Stuart Ward form the artistic duo Hfour. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

"There will be images of both utopia and distopia on these screens — and they'll be merging back and forth."

The large piece is meant to be overbearing, and encourage people to examine their reliance on technology

All Watched Over by Machines of Love and Grace showcases two different worlds of video displaying the artists' interpretations of utopia and distopia. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

Perspectives

Another piece on display isn't even inside the gallery.

Nick Gregson and Jeff Cheung's mural sits in front of the old residential building, creating an illusion of large columns and an archway.

"We really tried to make it look like an ancient art gallery," said Gregson.

A makeshift mural alters the perspective viewers have of the art gallery, says creators.

The event opens on March 18, and runs until April 8.

A glow in the dark painting of a forest. (Jennifer Chen/CBC)

With files from CBC's North by Northwest

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio labelled: Luminescence art gallery shines during spring equinox