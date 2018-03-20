RCMP say an Okanagan man was attacked with bear spray and had his truck stolen when he pulled over to help someone on the side of the road.

On Saturday, March 17, just before 6 p.m. PT, police said the man stopped to check on a vehicle in the ditch on Highway 6 near Lumby, B.C.

As he greeted a lone man standing near a yellow cube van, he was allegedly attacked with bear spray before the suspect escaped in the victim's truck.

Police arrived to find the 35-year-old victim in distress suffering from the effects of the spray.

'Not a common occurrence'

"It is unfortunate that a simple act of kindness is turned into a violent act for this particular victim who stopped to check on a fellow motorist," said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

"Although this incident may not have been targeted, this is not a common occurrence here in the North Okanagan."

Brett said the man was treated for minor injuries.

Police say witness reports suggest another vehicle and suspects may have been involved and police are actively investigating.

The victim's silver Dodge pickup was later located, but his wallet and belongings are still missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.