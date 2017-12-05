Arvin Golic has been sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of Luka Gordic, more than two years after the attack.

Gordic was swarmed and stabbed by a group of teenagers outside a 7-Eleven in Whistler, B.C. in 2015.

He was 19 years old.

Gordic was stabbed and killed by a group of teenagers in Whistler in 2015. He was 19 years old. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Golic, who was 18 at the time, was found guilty of manslaughter in June.

More than 50 people packed the courtroom for the sentencing on Tuesday, with around a dozen police officers stationed outside for security.

Friends and family from both sides started shouting at each other as the sentence came down, drowning out the judge. One woman yelled at Golic as he stood in the prisoner's box and police escorted others out of the room.

One of the victim's older brothers stormed out calling the sentence a "disgrace."

Counting time served, Golic will spend five years behind bars.

3 others convicted

In early October, three youths were also found guilty in Gordic's death. Two were convicted of manslaughter and a third was convicted of second-degree murder.

They can't be named because they were 17 when the crime happened.

The Crown has said it will be seeking adult sentences in their cases.

Gordic was stabbed outside the 7-Eleven in Whistler village on May 17, 2015. He'd gone inside to buy a bag of chips. (Belle Puri/CBC)

Golic's lawyer had asked for a four-year sentence, arguing that his client had "a limited role" in Gordic's death.

Matthew Nathanson also said Golic was remorseful and had finished several rehabilitation courses during his time in custody.

Prosecutors had asked for at least a nine-year sentence.

Family describes victim as 'a great kid'

Gordic had been in Whistler with some friends for a May long weekend trip when he was killed.

He was separated from his group when he went into the convenience store to buy a bag of chips on May 17. The Burnaby teen was attacked when he came outside and died from multiple stab wounds.

Gordic has been described as a confident, "simple, sweet guy" who loved his friends and family — especially his big brothers.

"Luka was a fantastic young man," Gianno Buono, Gordic's uncle, said in June.

"A great kid, beautiful young person and a loving family member. We miss him so much."

Luka Gordic, right, with a friend in a photo displayed at Gordic's funeral in May 2015. (Mike McArthur/CBC)

Buono has said he thinks his nephew was targeted because he'd criticized the way one of Golic's friends treated a woman in Whistler.

Police have never specified a motive, but the family believed there was enough evidence to warrant a second-degree murder charge — something they pushed for during and after the manslaughter trial.

In June, the judge said the Crown failed to prove that Golic planned to kill the 19-year-old.

He was meant to be sentenced on Sept. 13, but the Crown introduced evidence that Golic had threatened his ex-girlfriend, who was a Crown witness.

The judge allowed that evidence.

With files from Tanya Fletcher