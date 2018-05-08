'It was like a river running through the park': Lower Nicola residents recall scrambling for dry land

For a few hours, residents at a mobile home park in the Lower Nicola near Merritt, B.C., were stranded, as water breached a nearby highway.

"Within half an hour, the park was underwater. It was like a river running through the park and people were scrambling to get their belongings and their pets out of the park," said resident Julie VanKoll.

For a period of time residents were trapped on their property, unable to leave because the roads were washed out. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for the mobile home park and several other properties in the area on Sunday.

Highway 8, just a few metres away from the park, closed on Sunday night in both directions 10 kilometres west of Merritt, at 10 Mile Bridge, because of rising water levels.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

More than 50 residents at a mobile home park in the Lower Nicola were ordered to evacuate on Sunday. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Firefighters from the B.C. Wildfire Service laid down sandbags as quickly as they could to stop the fast moving water.

But most driveways and yards were washed out.

Firefighters laid sandbags as quickly as they could to slow down the fast flowing water. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Tyler Chyphya's backyard was flooded with more than half a metre of water. He and his wife and two small children decided to stay in a hotel.

But not everybody was willing to leave.

Joseph and Linda Theriault sat on their lot as they watched the water rush down their street. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Joseph Theriault said he has no plans to pack up, even though water to the areas has been shut off.

"I'm going to stay and keep an eye on things," he said, sitting on his driveway with his wife, watching the water go by.

Resident Joseph Theriault plans to stay despite the evacuation order. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Six residences were also evacuated in one of the Lower Nicola Indian Band reserves.

The Nicola-Similkameen school district closed down Nicola Canford Elementary for the day and school buses were not running beyond Guichon Creek bridge.