The stereotypical B.C. landscape usually contains one of two things: vast, coniferous temperate rainforest or rugged ocean shoreline.

Vancouver singer-songwriter Louise Burns' favourite place in the province, East Sooke Regional Park, brings both of those landscapes together.

"Wherever you go you're always having this crazy panoramic view of the ocean as well as this amazing forest," she said. "There's some petroglyphs as well you can see, and I remember being a kid, that was always crazy to me to see that kind of ancient history.

"The beach has the craziest colour of water, there's Spanish moss ... there's just something very mystical about it. I'm not really sure what, but I go there just to relax whenever I get a chance to go to the island."

Located at the southern tip of Vancouver Island, the park has beaches, tidal pools and over 50 kilometres of trails spread throughout its almost 1,500 hectares.

It's one of Canada's southernmost points, extending below the 49th parallel just across the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Washington State.

Brings new creative energy

Burns says some of her earliest childhood memories involve walking the park's many trails with her family and she continues to visit it several times a year as an adult.

"Growing up in Cranbrook, it was sort of our destination when we'd visit our grandparents and go hiking," she said. "There's something about it that's very nostalgic, but every time I go, I see something new.

Burns, whose latest album, Young Mopes, was released last week, says she uses places like East Sooke Park to refresh her creativity.

She says she doesn't explicitly write songs about any particular places, but any downtime she gets is best spent out of the city, clearing her palate, as she puts it, and bringing in new creative energy.

A petroglyph found in East Sooke Regional Park. the Cpaital regional district, which administers the park, says the petroglyphs are in a style unique to the Strait of Juan de Fuca. (David Stanley/Flickr)

If you're thinking of visiting East Sooke Regional Park, Burns says to pack a lunch, because it's worth it to make a day of it.

"And when you're on your way out, stop at one of those local, charming, British-style pubs," she said. "It's just a really nice day. Very relaxing."

Burns is kicking off a 10-city Canadian tour with the Zolas starting on March 14, and culminating with an April 6 show at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver.