One person is dead after a high-speed crash on the Lougheed Highway in Burnaby early Wednesday morning.

The single car went off the road and straight into a power pole near Production Way just before 4:30 a.m. PT

A passerby called 911 immediately and emergency crews attended but the lone occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe high speed was a factor, according to Cpl. Bill Iggulden with Burnaby RCMP

The victim's identity has not been released.

As of 6:30 a.m. traffic on the Lougheed Highway was limited to one lane in each direction.