As the old saying goes, the family that wins $26 million together, stays together.

81-year-old Marcello Battison of Burnaby is the lucky winner of March 10's $25.9 million Lotto Max draw and he says helping his family is his priority.

"I have more than enough money to live comfortably and help the family," he said in a statement released by the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "It was amazing."

Battison says he was in disbelief when the clerk told him he won.

"I said [to the clerk] I want to check my ticket," he said. "'Oh my God!' he says. What happened? Did I win $5,000? He says, 'no, you got the jackpot!'

"I couldn't believe it. It's a miracle."

Battison says in addition to helping his family with the money, he and his wife are planning a trip to Hawaii.