Richmond RCMP are asking the public for help to identify three suspects connected to a lottery ticket fraud scheme, after an elderly man was allegedly coerced into withdrawing money from a bank.

Police say on Sept. 26 near Richmond Centre a male suspect offered to sell the victim a supposed winning lottery ticket, allegedly telling the man he couldn't claim the winnings because he was an illegal immigrant.

Police say the suspect showed the victim a fake lottery ticket depicting winning numbers from a previous draw.

A second suspect then approached, offered help, and pretended not to know the first suspect.

The two suspects then allegedly convinced the man to withdraw more than $5,000 from a bank to buy the fake lottery ticket.

"We feel the suspects may have committed similar frauds in the past," said Cpl. Marco Sallinen with the Richmond RCMP economic crimes unit.

Both male suspects are described as approximately 50 years old, the first with short white hair and poor English, the second with short black hair, who was fluent in English.

The two suspects are believed to be associated with a woman shown in the photo.

Richmond RCMP ask anyone who may have been the victim of a crime committed by the suspects or who can provide information to contact them.