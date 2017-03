A Lotto Max ticket holder is $25.9 million richer and the B.C. Lottery Corporation says the winning ticket was purchased in Burnaby, B.C.

The specific retail location where the ticket was purchased will be announced after the winner claims the prize.

​Lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The largest prizes ever won in B.C. were $50 million Lotto Max jackpots in October 2010, March 2014 and April 2016.