Two skiers who got lost and spent the night on Mt. Seymour have been successfully airlifted out, says North Shore Rescue.

The pair spent New Years Eve in the cold after getting lost on Mount Seymour Saturday afternoon.

They were backcountry skiing on Dec. 31 when they got lost.

But they were able to phone a friend from the First Pump peak, who called for North Shore Rescue (NSR) to assist.

Skiers have been successfully air lifted out of Suicide Gully on Seymour. — @NSRescue

Team leader Mike Danks said the skiers stayed overnight with an NSR cache that contained supplies to keep them warm and safe.

"They will be cold but safe," Danks told CBC News last night.

Search crews headed to the mountain at first light New Years Day to help the pair.