Kelowna RCMP are hoping to track down the owner of an antique gold locket with a photo of a man wearing a military uniform after someone recently mailed it to the local detachment.

The gold, heart-shaped locket is attached to a small brooch shaped like a bow.

The locket has been engraved with flowers and an undisclosed name and contains two photographs inside, including one of a man wearing a military cap that police believe is Second World War era.

"This unique piece of jewelry appears as though it would be of significant sentimental value to the person who lost it, " said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

O'Donaghey said the locket arrived in the mail along with a handwritten note that said it was found in a Kelowna neighbourhood.

"Dear Sir, I found this little brooch years ago on the streets of Rutland but never got around to turning it in," read the message.

"I found it again amongst my things recently. With much regrets for being a procrastinator. Sincerely, a procrastinator."

Police are asking anyone who might recognize the photos inside the locket to contact Kelowna RCMP along with proof of ownership.