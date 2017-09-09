Police in Abbotsford are looking for the owner of a budgie, after the bird showed up outside near a school this week.

The tiny bird has been nestling on a sign and ruffling feathers as locals have been trying to catch it without luck.

If you have lost your Budgie, this one has been sitting on the sign at the Apline Inn on Marshall Rd for the last few hours :) pic.twitter.com/F22TiXpF7h — @AbbyPoliceDept

"This budgie has other ideas and is currently enjoying its freedom," said Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird. (Yes, her last name is Bird).

"He has no desire to be caught," she said.

The department tweeted about the lost bird, and animal-lovers were quick to offer to help.

If in need of help, I have a cage and would be able to look after it until owners are found. — @bigcw44

Judy Bird says lost birds aren't all that uncommon.

"In all seriousness, we are looking for the owner," she said. "People in the area are very concerned about the well-being of this little budgie, he does need his proper food and diet and to be safe."

"If you're missing a cute little budgie, please get a hold of Abbotsford police."

Bird said the budgie may have taken flight through an open window during last week's heatwave.