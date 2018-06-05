Longtime Vancouver Canucks PA announcer John Ashbridge dead at 71

The Vancouver Canucks say longtime public address announcer John Ashbridge has died at the age of 71.

Ashbridge began working with the Canucks in 1987 and continued to work with the team and the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League until recently.

During his time with the Canucks, Ashbridge worked during two Stanley Cup final appearances, travelled with the team to Japan, and provided public address duties for the 1998 NHL All-Star Game.

He was also the PA announcer for the 2010 Winter Olympic Games at Canada Hockey Place.

Watch this profile of John Ashbridge by CBC reporter Tim Weekes from 2011:

The CBC's Tim Weekes profiles John Ashbridge, who has been announcing the goals and the penalties for Vancouver Canucks' games since 1987 1:45

Before he became associated with sports, Ashbridge got his start in the newsroom at CKNW.

John McKitrick worked beside him for most of his 40 years at the radio station as an assignment editor and remembers Ashbridge as an upbeat team player who was always ready to fill in at a moment's notice.

"It is a grind and there are times when things aren't going well, but you'd never know it with him," he told Stephen Quinn, host of CBC's The Early Edition.

CBC sports and news reporter Karin Larsen remembers the first time she heard the legendary announcer's voice in person when he introduced himself outside the Canucks dressing room.

"That meant so much to me at that moment in my career when I was just starting out, that John Ashbridge knew who I was and said hi to me," she said.

His calm, collected and positive demeanour was reflected in his announcing and Larsen said his voice became the "soundtrack for the Vancouver Canucks."

Tributes pour in

"The Canucks are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Ashbridge," said a team statement posted on Twitter.

"He was a part of our family for many years. His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered."

The Canucks are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of John Ashbridge. He was a part of our family for many years. His voice and cheerful presence will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Our thoughts are with his wife Yvonne and his family tonight. <a href="https://t.co/8r9w6Ts1vP">pic.twitter.com/8r9w6Ts1vP</a> —@Canucks

The Vancouver Giants also posted a tribute on Twitter, which called Ashbridge the "voice of hockey in Vancouver."

"A remarkable man who was loved and respected by everyone he interacted with," the statement said.

To so many, he was the “voice” of hockey in Vancouver. A remarkable man who was loved and respected by everyone he interacted with. We are beyond grateful to have had John represent the Giants and the great game of hockey. Our sincere condolences to his family. Thank you John. <a href="https://t.co/4NpVdIg830">pic.twitter.com/4NpVdIg830</a> —@WHLGiants

Listen to tributes to John Ashbridge by John McKitrick and Karin Larsen:

With files from The Early Edition