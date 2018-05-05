Long-awaited Aga Khan visit takes place in Vancouver this weekend

Thousands of Ismaili Muslims in Metro Vancouver are celebrating the arrival of their spiritual leader, the Aga Khan, this weekend.

Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, the 49th hereditary leader of Nizari Ismailism, a branch of Shia Islam, is in Canada to celebrate 60 years — his diamond jubilee — as Imam.

So far, the trip has included a dinner at Rideau Hall in Ottawa and a stop in Calgary, according to Global Affairs Canada.

This weekend he is hosting around 20,000 people from across the province at B.C. Place over Saturday and Sunday.

Thousands of volunteers have been preparing for the visit all week.

The Aga Khan has held the position of Imam since 1957 and is an advocate for eliminating global poverty, promoting secular pluralism, advancing the status of women and honouring Islamic art and architecture.

He was named an honorary Canadian in 2010.

He was a figure in an ethics scandal involving Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after Trudeau stayed at the Aga Khan's home on Bell Island in the Bahamas over the 2016 Christmas holidays.

With files from Zahra Premji, Chad Pawson and Deborah Goble