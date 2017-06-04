The Canadian woman killed during the attack in London was struck on London Bridge and died in her fiancé's arms, her future brother-in-law says.

Christine Archibald, from Castlegar, B.C., was among the seven people killed on Saturday night in what U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has described as a "brutal terrorist attack."

The 30-year-old woman was in London for the weekend with her fiancé, Tyler Ferguson. His sister, Cassie Ferguson, said her brother was with Archibald on London Bridge during the attack.

"He is broken into a million pieces," Ferguson's sister told CBC News in a Facebook Messenger conversation. "He held her and watched her die in his arms."

Ferguson's brother, Mark, said the two had been living in the Netherlands, where Ferguson had been working for about eight months. The couple was planning to return to B.C. when Ferguson finished his overseas contract.

"They were very madly in love and had quite the plans for the future," Mark Ferguson said. "[It's] obviously very, very devastating for him. The love of his life has just been ripped away from him."

Patrick Audet, a spokesperson for the Archibald family, said the young woman worked at a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to Europe to be with her fiancé.

"She had room in her heart for everyone and believed strongly that every person was to be valued and respected," Audet said. "She would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death. Please honour her by making your community a better place.

"Volunteer your time and labour or donate to a homeless shelter. Tell them Chrissy sent you."