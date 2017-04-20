Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a logging train derailed on north Vancouver Island this morning.

It happened in the tiny community of Woss, between Port McNeil and Campbell River.

One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance and another by ground.

The BC Coroners Service confirms it is en-route to Woss.

WorkSafeBC says it received a report Thursday morning of workers pinned under logs.

Paramedics are still on scene and it's not yet clear how many people are involved.

Western Forest Products confirms its personnel and materials were being transported on the Englewood Railway train when it derailed. The train is used for logging operations on the north Island.

Worksafe says it is working closely with the RCMP as it investigates the incident.

RCMP are expected to release more information later today.

More to come