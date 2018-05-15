Crews working to control wildfire burning near Logan Lake, B.C.

Fire crews are working to control a growing wildfire burning north of Logan Lake, B.C.

Flames broke out just north of the community, about 80 kilometres west of Kamloops, on Monday.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has sent nearly two dozen firefighters as well as several air tankers to the scene.

The fire is currently about 12 hectares in size. The information office said there aren't any buildings at risk.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCwildfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCwildfire</a> crews on scene actioning wildfire 5.5k N of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Loganlake?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Loganlake</a>. <a href="https://t.co/0X9YJyXvJG">pic.twitter.com/0X9YJyXvJG</a> —@VSAMaintenance

13 fires in a day

The fire is the largest of 13 that have broken out across the province within the last 24 hours.

Eight of those are believed to have been sparked by people.

Fire Information Officer Ryan Turcot said the other fires have been relatively small so far, but the "uptick" in fire numbers isn't a good sign heading into a hot and sunny long weekend.

"The fire danger risk is only going to increase as the week goes on," Turcot said.

"It's time for people to start playing close attention while they're out in the backcountry to ensure they're being diligent with any use of fire and doing their part to prevent human-caused wildfire.

"Even one human-caused wildfire is one too many."

Flood and fire both possible

The jump in fire activity comes as many areas of the Interior and Kootenay regions grapple with catastrophic flooding. Thousands of people have been forced from their homes in the past week, with nearly two dozen communities under evacuation orders.

The wildfire service has sent more than 200 of its own personnel to help with flood recovery.

Turcot said there's no reason the province can't be affected by water and fire at the same time.

"Just because there's floods throughout B.C. doesn't mean that excludes us from wildfire danger," he said.

"We're seeing the forests and many soils in the province heat up and dry up to the point where there is a real fire risk."

Campfires are still permitted across the province, although some regions have already restricted how big the fires can be.

Turcot said those heading into the backcountry this weekend need to watch campfires closely and ensure they're fully extinguished before they walk away.

Anyone who sees a wildfire is asked to report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 or by dialling *5555 on a cellphone.

With files from Rhianna Schmunk