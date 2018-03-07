A 66-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident at a motel in Logan Lake, B.C., on March 6.

At 6:40 a.m., the ambulance service and fire department were called to a local motel, where they found an unresponsive 55-year-old man.

First responders attempted first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"At this time we're not releasing any further information with respect to the cause of death or the injuries sustained by the individual," said RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Shortly after the incident, police arrested Gordon Flemming of Logan Lake, B.C. He is set to appear in court in Kamloops on March 7.

Moskaluk said Fleming and the deceased were known to each other.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.