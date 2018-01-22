A record-breaking log car made in Williams Lake was sold not once, but three times on Friday.

The so-called Pioneer Cedar Rocket was created by Pioneer Log Homes of B.C., from a single log and holds a place in the Guinness World Records for fastest log car.

The log car has been toured all around North America for the past two years before being put up on the auction block at the Barrett Jackson Auction in Scottsdale, Ariz.

'Sell it again'

It was auctioned off on Friday night to raise money for veterans organizations in the U.S. and Canada.

The car first sold for $175,000 US. That's when the buyer told the auctioneer to sell the car again so more money could be raised.

"When he said, 'sell it again' it was like, you've gotta be kidding," said Bryan Reid Sr., the creator of the car and co-owner of Pioneer Log Homes.

The car was sold a second time — this time for $100,000 US. That's when the next buyer did the same thing as the first buyer and the car went back on the auction block.

"The crowd was crazy. Everybody was on their feet. It was just total pandemonium," said Reid.

The Cedar Rocket awaits for its chance to cross the auction block at @Barrett_Jackson on Friday. #BarrettJackson #scottsdaleauctions pic.twitter.com/hB7GovMEBo — @MyClassicGarage

When it finally sold for a third and final time, the buyer paid $75,000 US — raising $350,000 US in total, or just over $436,000 Cdn, for charity.

"It was a relief to know it went for enough to make a difference to these organizations," said Reid.

"We'd have been happy at $100,000, I mean that's a substantial amount of money and why would somebody pay that for a log on wheels?"

All the money raised goes to support National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, the Royal Canadian Legion and Our Nation's Heroes Foundation.

Reid says the final buyer was a man from a museum in Virginia Beach, Va., and the car will be displayed next to the Batmobile.

"It's the most expensive log we've ever sold."