The lockdown at Brookswood Secondary School in Langley has been lifted, but police are still investigating secondhand reports that a man with a gun was seen in the area.

Langley RCMP arrived at the scene shortly after 2 p.m. after receiving reports that a suspicious man had been seen in the east field. Students were kept in their classrooms for about two hours while officers searched the area. They were sent home at about 4 p.m.

"There is no indication that the individual was inside the school," RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Holly Largy told CBC News.

The reports of someone possibly holding a firearm came through the school's administrators, who heard the news secondhand, Largy said. Police locked down the building as a precautionary measure.

"We do believe that there was an individual in the field near the school, potentially with something that looked like a firearm — potentially an airsoft [replica weapon] or a BB gun," Largy said. "We'll just have to continue to identify the individual and hopefully recover that firearm."