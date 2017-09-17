When Jamal Abdourahman helped found Vancouver Fashion Week in 2001, it was to take local designs to the world by giving them a place to showcase their creations.

Now, the world is coming to Vancouver to be part of a show and a program that has a reputation for pushing boundaries and embracing the many cultures that make up the city.

"Every designer is unique, and they are always cutting edge and [trying] to one up each other every year," said Abdourahman.

This will be the 30th fashion week that Abdourahman has programmed.

The event runs twice a year, showcasing collections for the upcoming season.

This week, Our Vancouver got a sneak peak of what five local designers have created for their spring 2018 collections.

A D A M

An edgy look - with piercing and hair as sharp as the clothing. (CBC)

Aiki District

A travel-inspired piece with a Middle Eastern top and Italian linen. (CBC)

Evan Clayton

Theatrical colours and cut-outs, with samurai-inspired hair. (CBC)

Mary Ebra

An alien-like silhouette for both the dress and hair. (CBC)

Sam Stringer