When Jamal Abdourahman helped found Vancouver Fashion Week in 2001, it was to take local designs to the world by giving them a place to showcase their creations.
Now, the world is coming to Vancouver to be part of a show and a program that has a reputation for pushing boundaries and embracing the many cultures that make up the city.
"Every designer is unique, and they are always cutting edge and [trying] to one up each other every year," said Abdourahman.
This will be the 30th fashion week that Abdourahman has programmed.
The event runs twice a year, showcasing collections for the upcoming season.
This week, Our Vancouver got a sneak peak of what five local designers have created for their spring 2018 collections.
A D A M
Aiki District
Evan Clayton
Mary Ebra
Sam Stringer