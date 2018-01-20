​

Chef Tammy Wood will be bringing her own flavour to the Vancouver International Boat Show this weekend. She's an avid hunter and fisher and has a published cookbook, Around the Woods in Thirty Plates.

Wood has prepared a number of delicious Indian-inspired seafood recipes to share with boat show visitors. She brought them in for Gloria Macarenko of Our Vancouver to try.

A simple homemade sauce lifts this salmon dish. (Tammy Wood)

Teriyaki Salmon by Tammy Wood

Ingredients:

1 or 2 salmon fillets, skin on

Kosher salt

Pepper

¼ cup finely chopped scallions

1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds

Olive oil

Sauce:

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup water

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ cup honey

3 tablespoons rice wine

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 ½ teaspoons crushed ginger

Slurry:

2 tablespoons corn starch

½ cup water

Method:

Place all sauce ingredients together in a pot on medium heat, stirring constantly until melted and well blended.

Add the water to cornstarch in small bowl and stir well with a fork until cornstarch is completely dissolved. Slowly add to the simmering sauce until your preferred thickness is achieved. Take pot off the heat and cover with a lid.

Place your salmon fillet on a mat and lightly sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper.

Heat up a skillet to medium high with olive oil. As the oil starts to separate and get hot, place the salmon, skin down on the pan. We want to develop a nice, crispy skin. It will only take a couple of minutes, so don't walk away!

Use a spatula or a set of tongs to flip the fillet over and cook the top side for one to two minutes. Gently reverse the salmon fillet back to the original skin-down position.

Add a small amount of water, maybe a tablespoon, and cover with a lid to finish off the fillet with a bit of steam, for one to minutes.

Take the lid off, and allow the water to completely evaporate. Place on a decorative plate and coat with teriyaki sauce until it pools over the edges slightly.

Add sliced scallions over the fillet and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with a bowl of jasmine rice.