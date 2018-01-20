Chef Tammy Wood will be bringing her own flavour to the Vancouver International Boat Show this weekend. She's an avid hunter and fisher and has a published cookbook, Around the Woods in Thirty Plates.

Wood has prepared a number of delicious Indian-inspired seafood recipes to share with boat show visitors. She brought them in for Gloria Macarenko of Our Vancouver to try.

Teriyaki Crispy Skinned Coho

A simple homemade sauce lifts this salmon dish. (Tammy Wood)

Teriyaki Salmon by Tammy Wood

Ingredients:

  • 1 or 2 salmon fillets, skin on
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • ¼ cup finely chopped scallions
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
  • Olive oil

Sauce:

  • ½ cup soy sauce
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 3 tablespoons rice wine
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 ½ teaspoons crushed ginger

Slurry:

  • 2 tablespoons corn starch
  • ½ cup water

Method:

Place all sauce ingredients together in a pot on medium heat, stirring constantly until melted and well blended.

Add the water to cornstarch in small bowl and stir well with a fork until cornstarch is completely dissolved. Slowly add to the simmering sauce until your preferred thickness is achieved. Take pot off the heat and cover with a lid.

Place your salmon fillet on a mat and lightly sprinkle with kosher salt and pepper.

Heat up a skillet to medium high with olive oil. As the oil starts to separate and get hot, place the salmon, skin down on the pan. We want to develop a nice, crispy skin. It will only take a couple of minutes, so don't walk away!

Use a spatula or a set of tongs to flip the fillet over and cook the top side for one to two minutes. Gently reverse the salmon fillet back to the original skin-down position.

Add a small amount of water, maybe a tablespoon, and cover with a lid to finish off the fillet with a bit of steam, for one to minutes.

Take the lid off, and allow the water to completely evaporate. Place on a decorative plate and coat with teriyaki sauce until it pools over the edges slightly.

Add sliced scallions over the fillet and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Serve with a bowl of jasmine rice.

Our Vancouver