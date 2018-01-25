About 40 fancy dresses take up just about all of the closet space at Lizette Etsebeth's home in Langley, B.C.

If all goes as planned, her entire inventory will soon be worn by low-income students at their high school graduation parties.

"It was all just donated and I've been contacted in the last two days by people who still want to donate more," she said.

Etsebeth has registered a charity called Fairy Godmother, which will provide a service similar to the Cinderella Project.

Her dream is to help Langley students who can't afford gowns look exactly how they want to look as they celebrate the end of high school.

"I thought of Cinderella and I thought of the fairy godmother, how she waved her magic wand and made her beautiful for the night," Etsebeth said.

"I was hoping to do the same."

Seeking volunteers, storage space

Etsebeth works full time and says there aren't enough hours in the day to get her organization off the ground.

She needs a team of volunteers, storage space and connections with the Langley school district.

A Facebook page has been created so that she can connect with people in the community who can help.

"I have two girls that I put through high school and I know the cost involved in putting girls through grad," she said.

"I thought it was a necessary service to provide to the community that I've lived in for 10 years."

Princess Project

Etsebeth knows finding an affordable place to store the dresses will be one of her biggest challenges.

The Surrey Princess Project — which provided grad wear to needy students for several years — folded in 2015 because of rising storage rates.

Founder Karen Pruim says a family-run company gave her a great deal for storage when she started but the friendly prices ended when the business was sold.

"It was horrible to lose it," Pruim said.

"We helped 100 kids and I had 100 to 110 volunteers."

Pruim remembers one heartbreaking story from a girl who was almost as excited to receive a free toothbrush as a gown.

"She said it was because she would no longer have to share with her sister," Pruim said.