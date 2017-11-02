A skunk that wandered onto the centre divider of the Cambie Street Bridge made a rainy morning commute even stinkier than usual.

Analee Weinberger was one of hundreds of drivers who slowed at the surprising sight of the large critter, which she describes as sitting "perkily" on the concrete divider at the south end of the bridge.

For a split second, she considered rescuing the animal. Then, she came to her senses.

"Because it was a skunk, I thought, even if I could stop safely, it would be impossible, because it would see me as a threat, and it would spray me," she said.

"If it had been, you know, a kitten or something, it would have been different," she laughed.

Vancouver Police confirm a call did come in reporting the skunk. They passed the file on to Animal Control.

"We're assuming that the skunk has left the bridge," said Const. Jason Robillard.