Live-shooter training exercise to take place at Vancouver's Waterfront Station

Transit users take note: the live-shooter scenario unfolding on the West Coast Express platform at Waterfront Station this morning is only a drill.

Training drill on West Coast Express platform part of transit police critical incident training

CBC News ·
A live shooter training simulation will be staged this morning on the West Coast Express platform at Waterfront Station. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

The training exercise, staged by the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, will simulate "the high-risk arrest of an armed suspect who has been shooting from the train," according to a press release. 

Transit Police say this is the first of a series of live critical incident training exercises.

It will take place after the morning West Coast Express train runs have been finished, sometime after 9 a.m. PT.

The drill will not affect service.

