Live-shooter training exercise to take place at Vancouver's Waterfront Station

Transit users take note: the live-shooter scenario unfolding on the West Coast Express platform at Vancouver's Waterfront Station this morning is only a drill.

The training exercise, staged by the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, will simulate "the high-risk arrest of an armed suspect who has been shooting from the train," according to a press release.

Transit Police say this is the first of a series of live critical incident training exercises.

It will take place after the morning West Coast Express train runs have been finished, sometime after 9 a.m. PT.

The drill will not affect service.