"Little" Doug Nickerson — the man who saved 148 overdose victims on the notorious 135A Street 'strip' in Whalley — has died.

Longtime friend Ron Moloughney says Nickerson went to bed on Friday night — just two days after the mayor of Surrey presented him with the Heart of the City Award — and never woke up.

"He reached out to people who otherwise would be dead," Moloughney said.

"He saved a lot of lives and he's going to be missed by a lot of people, that's for sure."

Doug the fighter

Nickerson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April, and, before long, his illness had robbed him of his energy.

Even though he was no longer able to race over on his bike to save someone who had overdosed, he never stopped carrying naloxone.

When he was on stage shaking hands with the mayor at last week's gala, he had his trusty kit under his trench coat.

"You never know when you're going to need it," he said.

"What if I run into someone in the parking lot who is overdosing?"

Heading home

Doug Nickerson saved 148 overdose victims by administering naloxone. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

Moloughney says there is a plan in the works to fulfill Little Doug's final wish.

Nickerson dreamed of returning home to the Maritimes to visit his elderly parents for the first time in 30 years.

After his diagnosis, Nickerson's friends started a fundraising campaign to send him home.

There were problems securing proper identification, and, later on, Nickerson felt too weak to make the trip.

"They're planning to send his body back and have a ceremony for him back home with his folks," Moloughney said.

Money from the fundraiser will help cover funeral costs.

Moloughney says plans are also in the works for a celebration of life event in Whalley, so that Nickerson's friends can have a chance to say goodbye.

"I think he came to realize that there was nobody protecting or defending these people, and he was a like a guardian angel to them," he said.