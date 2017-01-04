The Lions Gate Bridge has reopened after an early morning police incident that led to a complete shutdown, creating commuter chaos for more than two hours.

West Vancouver Police and the Vancouver Police Department worked together to resolve the situation.

#WVPDTraffic - All clear on LionsGate Bridge. Lanes re-opened. Thanks for patience during now concluded emergency response. — @WVPDTrafficUnit

Many commuters had to redirect to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge or the SeaBus.