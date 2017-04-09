Dozens of search and rescue teams from across the Lower Mainland have resumed the search for a group of hikers who went missing on Saturday.

Five people are missing after a group hiking trip to Mount Harvey, near Lions Bay, just north of Vancouver.

Search crews say one hiker from the group fell behind his five partners. He later spotted their tracks near the summit, but saw no sign of them.

Instead, it looked like a large cornice — an overhanging mass of ice and snow built up by high winds — had fallen from the mountain's peak.

"It appears like the group stepped on this overhang, which is not easy to see when you're on top of it, and that it broke away, and they fell down the north face of Mount Harvey," said Lions Bay Search and Rescue manager Martin Colwell.

Colwell said the group may have fallen as much as 500 metres.

Avalanche dogs will be assessing the area this morning. Helicopter crews will also be searching from the air.

Search and rescue personnel are trying to remain optimistic, but say that at this point, this is likely a partial recovery mission.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza.